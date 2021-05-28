Mariah Carey's throwback pic of 'Rachel' hairdo draws response from Jennifer Aniston

Even Mariah Carey got bit by "The Rachel" bug!

The pop diva shared a throwback pic Friday on Instagram that found her sporting the iconic mid-1990s hairstyle that "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston made famous.

The choppy layered cut inspired countless imitators, but when Carey looked back on how she wore the style, she wasn't impressed. Fortunately, Aniston herself popped into the comments of Carey's post to set her straight.

In her pic, the "Fantasy" singer stands at a microphone wearing a sleeveless black-and-white dress. Her hair cascades in pretty layers around her face and appears to be pulled back at the crown of her head with a band.

"#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo 😂 #friends," Carey captioned the shot.

Jennifer Aniston models the original "Rachel" haircut, named for her "Friends" character, Rachel Green, in 1995. KMazur / WireImage

Several of Carey's Hollywood pals responded to say there was nothing "sad" about how she wore the look. But, of course, it was Aniston's praise that carried the most weight.

"LOVE IT," the Emmy winner wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Former "Scandal" star Kerry Washington also chimed in to say Carey looked great in the photo.

"Nailed it!!!!!" she wrote. And Washington ought to know — after all, she once shared her own throwback shot from high school that showed her sporting "The Rachel."

The classic haircut doesn't only show up in flashbacks — it still inspires celebs today.

In March 2020, Selena Gomez — a major "Friends" fan — unveiled her on take on the look, which her hairstylist, Marissa Marino, described as "The Rachel' meets Goldie Hawn in "First Wives Club."

In some cases, celebrities end up riffing on "The Rachel" without even realizing it.

In December, Chrissy Teigen debuted a layered face-framing cut with long bangs that many fans likened to Aniston's famous cut.

"Totes getting some Rachel/Jen Aniston vibes!!! Love it," gushed one in the comments of Teigen's Instagram video.

"The Rachel is timeless," wrote another. "You look fab."