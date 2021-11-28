Mariah Carey might not be spending time with her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s family any time soon.

During a Christmas-themed interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Nov. 23, Carey made a brief comment addressing Cannon’s five children with three other women.

After she was asked by interviewer Kevin Frazier if her two children, 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, would spend the holidays with their “step-brothers or step-sisters," the singer replied, “Is it step? I don’t think it’s step. If you’re not married to the person.”

“I don’t know about that,” she continued, laughing. “That’s a different interview for you.”

In June, Cannon became father to his son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. Weeks prior, he welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The “Wild ’N Out” star also shares four-year-old son, Golden, and 11-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

Cannon has commented publicly multiple times about having four children in a seven month period as well as for having seven children with four different women.

During an appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles in July, the comedian told rap duo JT and Yung Miami, “I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident!”

"Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't," he added. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. ... You only live once."

The next month, during his appearance on the morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” he commented on the idea of monogamy and personally considers it outdated.

“That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” he said, later adding, “I understand the institution of marriage, but if we go back to what that is about, that was to classify property. A father gave another man his daughter for land.”

Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016, though they made the decision to separate in 2014. After their separation, they made a pact to remain on good terms for their children.

Though, according to Cannon, Carey has had a bone to pick with him since their twins turned 10 in April. During an episode of his talk show last month, he claimed that Carey was “mad” at him after he bought cellphones for their kids. He recalled the twins asking for phones when they were eight, a gift which Carey rebutted.

“And they have iPads, and I was all for it. I’m all about it. But Mariah was like, ‘Uh-uh. They ain’t going to be Googling us. Nuh-uh. Learning about all their new brothers and sisters. No, we ain’t playing,’” he said.

Despite Carey not agreeing to give their kids phones when they were 10, Cannon “snuck” them their phones at their birthday party anyways.

“It was time to open the gifts, I was like, ‘I’m going to leave these right here, and tell your mama I’ll be back,’” he said.

He claimed that his ex-wife is still mad at him for the surprise, though he stands by his decision to get them their own phones.