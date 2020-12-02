Mariah Carey covers David Bowie's 'Heroes' during uplifting medley

Mariah Carey has done something heroic.

Or, rather, she's done something for heroes. During the Robin Hood foundation and iHeartRadio's "Heroes of New York" event Tuesday night, she performed a special medley dedicated to the "thousands of heroes in New York who did their part to help put our great city back on the road to full recovery," she said in the video that accompanied the tunes.

The performance featured a combination of Carey's 1993 hit "Hero," David Bowie's 1977 classic "Heroes" and the traditional hymn "Joy to the World." Carey stood in front of a microphone, a gray wall behind her decorated with holiday lights, accompanied by a piano (and, for "Joy," a virtual choir) and gave a powerful, moving performance that'll easily have you in tears.

"Seven months ago, New York had its back against the wall," she said just ahead of launching into the songs. "Our neighbors needed help, and Robin Hood reached out to us for our support. New Yorkers answered the call and stepped up." Then she dedicated the performance to the local heroes who helped out and continue to help out.

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, joined with iHeartRadio for the special show that aired on TV and radio stations on Tuesday. The one-hour show featured appearances from celebrities including Al Pacino, Andy Cohen, Eli Manning, Ice-T, John McEnroe, Jon Stewart, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Mariano Rivera, Mariska Hargitay, Michael Che, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest, Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan. Tony Bennett also sang "Smile," while Andra Day performed "Silent Night."

In May, Robin Hood raised $115 million for relief and recovery efforts in the city with the "Rise Up New York!" telethon.