Maria Shriver was 'completely unprepared' to see son's sex scene in new film

Patrick Schwarzenegger is heating up the big screen in his new psychological horror, “Daniel Isn’t Real,” and his mother — our very own Maria Shriver — has already seen him in his new release.

In fact, Maria saw a whole lot more of her son than she ever expected to see.

And, as she explained to Hoda Kotb Tuesday morning on the fourth hour, there are some things even the proudest mom can do without.

We’re so excited that @mariashriver’s son, @PSchwarzenegger, will be joining us this week! Maria shared what happened when she saw a sex scene at a screening for Patrick's latest movie that she was “totally unprepared for.” 😆 pic.twitter.com/XcPruTiujJ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 10, 2019

“There was a sex scene in this movie that I was completely unprepared for,” she said. “I had a moment there. I’m in the theater — and I went with both my daughters, and Patrick and his girlfriend — and I did not know this scene was coming. Luckily, I was not sitting next to him.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

That means that while she was watching him in the movie she describes as a “mindbender,” he couldn’t watch her squirm.

“(My daughter) Katherine was like, ‘Oh, my God!’” Maria recalled. “And I was like, ‘Should I look? Not look? I don’t know! I feel awkward. It’s really stressful.’ I felt like, ‘I don’t want to see this because it’s inappropriate.’”

But there he was, all the same!

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes on the title role in the new thriller "Daniel Isn't Real." W.Thomson / Samuel Goodwin Films

Hoda, who found the entire story hilarious, asked if Maria said anything to her 26-year-old about his steamy on-screen behavior.

“I didn’t but of course his sisters did,” she laughed. “But it’s been in my head. The movie is about a guy that’s in your head, right?”

That’s when Hoda noted that it must have been “weird” to see him “in that position” to which Maria responded, “Yeah, in every way ‘in that position.’ … It was definitely a first for me, so I was like, ‘Ew!’”

And the conversation about it left someone else saying “ew,” too.

Goodness gracious mother, I’m trying to erase that from my memory and now I’m reminded 😭😭 https://t.co/bCYtJxlGfb — Katherine Schwarzenegger (@KSchwarzenegger) December 10, 2019

After the segment aired on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, big sis Katherine Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to take their mom to task.

“Goodness gracious mother, I’m trying to erase that from my memory and now I’m reminded,” she wrote, adding a couple of crying emoji to emphasize her distress.

Well, brace yourself, Katherine! This isn’t the last you’ll hear of it. Patrick plans to pay a visit to the show Thursday, and according to Hoda, “We’re going to talk to him about all of it.”

Lol. See y’all on Thursday A.M. !!! https://t.co/kVzsSmP96C — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) December 10, 2019

We can’t wait!