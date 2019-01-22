Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 4:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Maria Shriver joined TODAY to help anchor the fourth hour on Tuesday — and congratulations flowed immediately for the recent engagement of her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger to actor Chris Pratt.

"Everywhere we turn we see a little bit about your daughter's engagement. So congrats to her and her new fiancé," Hoda Kotb said.

Shriver admitted everyone is thrilled for her daughter, but don't expert her to reveal any details.

“She's super happy — and gave me very strict instructions not to talk about it,” Shriver said. “She said, 'It’s not your moment.’ I'm like, ‘I’m clear.’ I gave her that line!”

Pratt, 39, revealed the engagement in a sweet Instagram post last week showing him in an embrace with Schwarzenegger, who wears a sparkly diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple began dating last summer, but neither addressed their relationship publicly until Pratt confirmed they were an item in an Instagram post last month on her 29th birthday.

Shriver said she plans to honor her daughter's wishes and remain mum about the engagement.

“No one wants to hear from me. It's not my moment. I know nothing, I say nothing,” she said lightheartedly.

Katherine Schwarzenegger made it super clear she wants her mom, Maria Shriver, to stay mum about her engagement. "It's not my moment," Shriver said. Getty Images

But Shriver said she understands her daughter's reasoning.

"She wants to have her moment," she said.

Jenna Bush Hager chimed in: "And keep whatever she can private."

Shriver agreed.

"That's right, exactly," she said, but then quipped: "Good luck."