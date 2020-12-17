Maria Sharapova engaged to Alexander Gilkes — see the announcement

Maria Sharapova is tying the knot with boyfriend Alexander Gilkes.

The retired tennis star announced her engagement Thursday on Instagram. Next to a gallery of romantic pics and videos of the pair, Sharapova, 33, gushed, "I said yes from the first day we met ❤️ This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂 @gilkesa."

The British businessman, 41, shared the happy news on his own Instagram page, writing, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍."

The couple first went public with their romance in 2018.

Months later, Gilkes was Sharapova's date to the Met Gala in May 2019, and in February 2020 the couple were arm-in-arm again at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Maria Sharapova with Alexander Gilkes in April 2019 Amy Sussman / Getty Images

After Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year, Gilkes posted a message of encouragement to her on Instagram.

"To the kindest and most professional person I know, here is to you Maria, and all that awaits you in your next chapter! May you continue to inspire us all with your deep humility, self-deprecation, strength and focus," he wrote.

"As a remarkable first chapter closes with so many extraordinary feats, we look forward to all that you will accomplish with equal grit and grace in the years to come," he added.

Gilkes was previously married to fashion designer Misha Nonoo. This will be the first marriage for Sharapova.