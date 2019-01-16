Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Stop asking Margot Robbie when she plans to have a baby.

The 28-year-old actress said people have constantly asked her the question ever since getting hitched in 2016 to British director Tom Ackerley.

“I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she told Radio Times in an interview.

Margot Robbie said it's nobody's business if she and husband Tom Ackerley plan to have children. Getty Images

“You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do,” she said.

Robbie currently stars in “Mary Queen of Scots” as Queen Elizabeth I. The 16th-century monarch famously failed to conceive an heir, a significant plot point in the movie.

Robbie drew parallels between constantly being asked about having a baby to the pressure Elizabeth felt to produce an heir.

"It made me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?" she said.

Robbie's "Mary Queen of Scots" co-star Saoirse Ronan noted in the same interview that there is a gender difference when it comes to being asked about children.

“Only women get asked that when they get married,” Ronan said. “Men don’t.”