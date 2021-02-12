Margaux is back for 'Punky Brewster' revival — see the photo

Another familiar face is returning to the "Punky Brewster" reboot!

Original star Ami Foster will reprise her role as Margaux in a guest-starring turn on the sitcom’s 10-episode revival, premiering Feb. 25 on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Ami Foster, left, joins original co-stars Cherie Johnson and Soleil Moon Frye in Peacock's upcoming "Punky Brewster" reboot, Tyler Golden / Peacock

Like her old pals Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) and Cherie (Cherie Johnson), Margaux is now an adult, and working as the high-powered head of her own PR firm. Margaux will swing by to visit her friends and to offer a special surprise to Punky's adorable foster daughter, Izzy (Quinn Copeland).

The much-anticipated comedy catches up with Punky, who's now trying to tap into her Punky Power as a single mom of three kids. Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars as Punky's ex-husband, Travis, with child actors Noah Cottrell and Oliver De Los Santos as their sons Diego and Daniel, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis, as the couple's oldest daughter Hannah.

Peacock recently announced that Jasika Nicole has joined the cast as Cherie’s lawyer girlfriend, Lauren.

A photo of the original "Punky Brewster" cast in season two: (clockwise L-R) Cherie Johnson as Cherie, Ami Foster as Margaux, Casey Ellison as Allen and Soleil Moon Frye as Punky. The show also starred George Gaynes as Punky's foster father Henry. Gary Null / NBC

Frye and Johnson told People this week that reviving the series, which originally aired from 1984 to 1986 on NBC and from 1987 to 1988 in syndication, is "a dream come true."

"It's surreal and so real," Frye gushed to the magazine. "For me, Punky and Punky Power is such a part of my heart and my life."

"It's magical," Johnson added. "I'm 6. Six years old, all over again, sitting next to my best friend."

Both actors have recently shown episodes of the original series to their kids, with Frye's two sons, Lyric, 7, and Story, 4, becoming major fans.

"The boys are super into (the show) now, and it's so fun to watch it through their eyes," Frye shared. "I actually watched the first few episodes not too long ago, and I was crying. They were emotional watching me (be) emotional. It just strikes such a chord."