Margaret Cho talks polyamory, pansexuality and her parents' gay bookstore

When Margaret Cho and I sat down for our interview last month for two articles, one coinciding with Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and another for LGBTQ Pride Month this June, I was surprised to learn of a fascinating bullet point in her life story.

The comedian, actor and podcast host has been surrounded by queerness since she was a young girl.

In 1978, Cho’s parents, Young-Hie and Seung-Hoon Cho, bought a bookstore called Paperbook Traffic in San Francisco’s gay neighborhood, the Castro District. Cho likens her experience to the one featured in the Ryan Murphy documentary “Circus of Books,” which presented the story of a Los Angeles gay bookstore that was owned by a straight, Jewish couple.

“It really was exactly the same situation as ‘Circus of Books,’” Cho told TODAY via phone. “We had rolling racks of gay romance novels like ‘Cobalt’ and we had ‘Honcho’ and ‘Blue Boy’ and ‘Drummer Magazine’ in the magazine stands. It was fabulous.”

Margaret Cho with her parents Young-Hie and Seung-Hoon Cho. Margaret Cho

Cho said she had many queer icons who helped her, especially with her own coming out, throughout her career. She rattled off a bevy of influential names: Rosie O’Donnell, Harvey Fierstein, Joan Rivers and B.D. Wong.

“Oh, and Armistead Maupin, too,” she added, referring to the renowned author of "Tales of the City," which also became a Netflix show in 2019. “I knew him when I was a really little kid. My parents had a gay bookstore and he was one of the people who did book signings there.”

Being surrounded by drag queens, go-go boys and porn stars helped inform and inspire Cho from a young age. She realized there was more to life than just the straightforward offerings so many kids were used to seeing. And while her parents were comfortable with the gay culture because of their work, they still weren’t accepting when she came out years later as bisexual.

“No, they're fine with queer culture,” Cho explained. “What my parents had a problem with was bisexuality because they think that's not real, because they're experiencing bisexuality with people saying they're bi because they're not comfortable coming out. It’s like a connecting flight. It’s like a transfer. Bisexuality is like Atlanta, Charlotte or the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Where you go to get your connection.”