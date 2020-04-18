Maren Morris delivers stunning 1st performance since giving birth last month

New mom Maren Morris delivered a stunning performance during the "One World: Together at Home" concert on Saturday, which was only four weeks after she welcomed her first child into the world, a son named Hayes.

It's been a big few weeks for the country star. She gave birth to Hayes on March 23 and celebrated her 30th birthday on April 10.

Morris performed a duet of her song "The Bones" with Irish artist Hozier during the special, which aims to raise money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The charity is working with local nonprofits to provide food, shelter and healthcare to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The musicians practiced safe social distancing and sang from separate locations, but were brought together in perfect harmony over a split video screen.

Morris is ever the proud mom. She shared a gorgeous first photo of her holding her son, Hayes Andrew Hurd on Instagram. She called the precious baby boy the "love of our lives." On her 30th birthday, she had the perfection caption: "Thirty, social distancing and thriving."

Morris and Hozier are just some of the big names who are expected to perform during the special concert on Saturday that was curated by Lady Gaga.

Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Christ Martin, John Legend and a long list of other celebrities are expected to perform as well. The event also promises cameos from the heroes on the frontlines, including, doctors, nurses and families around the world who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.