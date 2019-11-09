Manny Jacinto of 'The Good Place' announces engagement to girlfriend Dianne Doan

Congrats to the happy couple!
The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Dianne Doan and Manny Jacinto pose for a photo at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 13, 2019.Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

By Samantha Kubota

At a panel in Hollywood on Saturday, actor Manny Jacinto, best known for his portrayal of Jason Mendoza in NBC’s “The Good Place,” announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Dianne Doan.

Doan is also an actress and most recently appeared in the Cinemax show “Warrior” as Mai Ling.

Jacinto was at a panel for Vulture Festival, which is billed as “live events, podcasts, cast reunions.” He appeared on a panel with fellow “The Good Place” stars D'Arcy Carden and Marc Evan Jackson, who play Janet and Shawn, respectively.

Marc Evan Jackson, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto speak at Vulture Festival at The Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.Charley Gallay / Getty Images for New York Magazi

After a little prodding, Jacinto explained how he popped the question.

“I took her to places that really meant a lot to us,” he said. “I had these canvas (notes) explaining why the places were important to us.”

He said after the first location, Doan had a funny reaction.

“I think she thought I was going to pop the question at the first place?” he laughed. “So with the first note, she was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ I think she was a little disappointed there wasn't more."

Jacinto said he took Doan to a total of five places, and at the last location when she turned around after reading the note, their families were there to help celebrate.

“They’re the most beautiful couple you’ve ever seen in your life!” Carden quipped.

