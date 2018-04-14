Road trip! Mandy Moore sets out for a gorgeous weekend getaway with pals

share tweet pin email

While much of Hollywood is migrating over to the annual Coachella music festival this weekend, “This is Us” star Mandy Moore has opted for the road less traveled. And that's an emphasis on "road!"

Moore, who turned 34 on April 10, kicked off a fun weekend getaway with her closest friends, documenting their action-packed road trip on her Instagram story — car snacks, scenic views, amazing group dinners, endless conversation and all.

Moore's “This is Us” co-star Susan Kelechi Watson, actress Minka Kelly, lifestyle blogger Emily Schuman and many others joined in on the weekend fun.

"The best crew for the most incredible girl," Schuman captioned an Instagram shot of the beaming group.

According to another of Schuman’s posts, featuring an organized array of orange and pink pieces, this girls' weekend called for “a dress code of the colors of the rising or setting sun.”

In addition to the warm color scheme, Moore's hairstylist-turned-bestie Ashley Streicher shared another outfit accessory in a post of her own.

“Arts and Crafting our way to #UpstateCalifornia celebrating @mandymooremm,” Streicher captioned a video of handmade necklaces. Each beaded string features a photo pendant of Moore, keeping the star close to each friend’s heart.

ðâ¤ï¸ððð ððððð¦ð¼âï¸ðððððºðð A post shared by Ashley Streicher (@streicherhair) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

The sunny crowd has much to celebrate with their ceaselessly busy, famous pal.

Moore got engaged this past September to indie rock artist Taylor Goldsmith, renovated her house, hinted at a music project with her soon-to-be husband and just topped Mt. Kilimanjaro.

This Northern-bound weekend marks just another rising and shining moment for the grateful actress.