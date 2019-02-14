Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 4:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Speaking for the first time after an explosive article documenting her ex-husband's alleged sexual misconduct with several women, Mandy Moore lent her support to other survivors of abuse, telling them, “You are seen and heard.”

The New York Times on Wednesday detailed accounts from seven women and more than a dozen associates who accused singer-songwriter Ryan Adams of dangling career opportunities while at the same time pursuing them sexually. Among them was a young woman who said she was 15 and 16 when she and Adams exchanged sexually graphic texts over several months.

The article included an interview with Moore, who described the 44-year-old star as "destructive" and emotionally abusive throughout their six-year marriage.

The “This Is Us” star took to Instagram after the article was published to offer her support to others who have been traumatized.

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” she wrote in the post. "My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever”

The Times article immediately elicited an outpouring of support from friends and celebrity fans for Moore and the other women who spoke out against Adams.

“I am so proud of the graceful, class act that you are, @TheMandyMoore. You are stronger and braver than most," actress Minka Kelly wrote on Twitter. "What a joy it has been to watch you soar these past three years. You’ve only just begun."

Singer Vanessa Carlton thanked Moore and the other women for coming forward and speaking out.

“This is an important article. This also cracks the door on more like him in our industry. There are more,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the @nytimes for continuing these important reveals. We're all fed up.”

Actresses Alyssa Milano and Amber Tamblyn, vocal proponent behind the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, praised the women for holding their accuser responsible.

“Thank you to these women for being brave and holding him accountable for his abuses of power,” Milano wrote.

Moore and Adams got married in 2009, separated in 2015 and divorced a year later.

In the Times article, Moore said Adams exerted control over her career and abused her emotionally during their marriage. He frequently told Moore she wasn’t “a real musician” because she didn’t play an instrument.

“Music was a point of control for him,” said Moore, who is now married to musician Taylor Goldsmith.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s," she said.

Moore and Adams split in 2015 and divorced in 2016. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Adams defended himself against the allegations in a statement and a series of tweets he posted after the story published.

“As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing,” Adams said.

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period,” he said, before apologizing to “anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally.”