Mandy Moore is opening up about one of the challenges she has had to overcome in her life: the loss of her ex-boyfriend Adam Goldstein, also known as DJ AM.

"It’s been 10 years," she wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post. "There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting. I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard."

Goldstein was a disc jockey whom the "This Is Us" star dated for two months back in 2007. The pair stayed good friends after they broke up.

Goldstein was found dead at 36 years old in his New York City apartment on Aug. 28, 2009. He died of an accidental drug overdose, according to a medical examiner.

Last year, Moore — who's currently married to musician Taylor Goldsmith — took to social media to commemorate the ninth anniversary of Goldstein's passing. She posted a picture of Goldstein on her Instagram, writing, "I miss you every day, Adam."

In 2015, she called him "one of a kind" and added, "I'm still at a loss," while posting a photo of him deejaying.

At the time of his death, Moore said in a statement that she was “absolutely heartbroken.”

“For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend," she said. "To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones.”