Mandy Moore shares look at 1st day of filming new 'This Is Us' season

Mandy Moore is giving "This is Us" fans an exciting behind-the-scenes peek at season five, but she's the first to point out that the set looks very different these days.

The 36-year-old actor, who announced Thursday that she's pregnant with her first child, shared several videos in her Instagram story showing herself and co-star Milo Ventimiglia sporting face masks on the cast's first day of shooting.

Moore kicked off her behind-the-scenes videos with a selfie clip showing her wearing under-eye patches. mandymooremm / Instagram

The Emmy nominee kicked things off with a selfie video she shot at 4:33 a.m. The short clip finds Moore, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson, wearing hydrating under-eye patches as she prepares for a day of filming.

"Getting ready to go back to work. My first day. I'm really grateful — really, really, really grateful — and excited. I'll wake up at 4 a.m. any day," she gushes.

The Emmy nominee later looked fresh-faced on the show's set. mandymooremm / Instagram

Moore's next video shows her looking fresh-faced on the show's set. "Mama Pearson ready to GO," she captioned it.

Moore also shared laughs with co-star Milo Ventimiglia as the pair surveyed their new socially-distanced backstage environment. mandymooremm / Instagram

By the time Moore caught up with Ventimiglia, 43, who plays her onscreen husband Jack Pearson, both stars (along with crew members all around them) wear face masks to protect them from the coronavirus.

The pair share laughs about their new socially distanced backstage digs, which resemble personal shower stalls. "Here's where our props go ... It's a brave new world," Moore says as she shows fans a plastic prop box marked "SANITIZED."

Moore shared a shot of herself sporting her own protective face mask. mandymooremm / Instagram

"Work is a little different these days," she wrote across the video.

Dan Fogelman, the series' creator and writer, tweeted his own pic of Moore and Ventimiglia wearing face masks and standing several feet apart.

"A 2020 television sex scene," he joked.

NBC announced this week that it moved up the hit drama's season five premiere date to Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9 to 11 p.m. The show was previously set to return Nov. 10.

The special two-hour episode will find the Pearsons dealing with many of the same pressing issues viewers are, including the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. The series will also follow up on storylines from last season, including Kevin’s impending fatherhood, his rift with Randall, Kate and Toby’s decision to adopt and Rebecca’s worsening health.