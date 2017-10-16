share tweet pin email

We'd like to share a little insight with Taylor Goldsmith, the musician fiancé of "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore. It's just a tip gleaned from our outside observations of the couple and our knowledge of social media norms, so take it with a grain of salt.

Taylor, if you ever want to know where you stand with your girl ... look at how many affectionate emoji she uses to caption a photo of you.

One is pretty standard. Three is perfectly sufficient for emphasis.

But check out what Moore is serving on a flashback photo she shared on Friday, featuring the two in their Emmys best:

#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me," wrote Moore, adding not one, not three, but four heart-eyes emoji.

Taylor, dude, you're killing it.

Don't believe us? It's a pattern. See this photo from July:

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," Moore wrote ... along with five rainbow hearts.

Might we add that this was just a few months before the couple got engaged?

Listen, we know we shouldn't read too deeply into this. It's just that this exuberance isn't something Moore, 33, displays on all of her photos. It seems she saves her heart-eyes for her boo.

So we're just going to go ahead and enjoy analyzing this adorable couple's micro-interactions on Instagram. And, should we feel so inspired, send our loved ones an extra salsa dancer tonight.