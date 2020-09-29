Mandy Moore shares birthday tribute to Chrissy Metz: You are a 'beam of light'

Chrissy Metz is 40!

The "This Is Us" star marked her milestone birthday Tuesday and received a special tribute from her co-star Mandy Moore.

"Happy Birthday, @chrissymetz. To know you is to love you," Moore wrote on Instagram. "You are an absolute beam of light in this world and I’m so grateful that the #thisisus journey brought us into one another’s orbit."

Moore shared a few of her favorite photos with Metz in which they both seemed to be having the best time in each other's presence.

"Watching the world collectively fall in love with all that you are (singer-songwriter, author, podcast host, etc...) over these last few years has been such an immense joy. I can’t wait to see what you do with this next chapter in life," Moore added. "Love you, Mitzy!! Can’t wait to social-distance squeeze you soon!! Xoxoxo"

Metz has yet to publicly respond to the birthday tribute and has been silent on social media on her birthday. We hope she's busy celebrating!

It's been an exciting week for the "This Is Us" cast. Last Thursday, Moore, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the NBC show, announced she's going to become a mom in real life with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Metz shared her excitement for Moore's big announcement.

"The Goldsmith Three!" she wrote alongside three hearts.