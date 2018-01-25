Mandy Moore, Shane West mark 'A Walk to Remember' anniversary with sweet tributes

share tweet pin email

Has it really been 16 years since Jamie and Landon broke our hearts in "A Walk To Remember"?

It has! And, the film's stars, Mandy Moore and Shane West, took to Instagram to celebrate the coming-of-age romance's anniversary.

Moore, 33, shared an adorable throwback pic of her and West's characters canoodling. "Jamie + Landon, 16 years ago, A Walk to Remember," she wrote next to it, adding a sweet red heart for good measure.

....❤️ forever. #TBT A post shared by Shane West (@theshanewest) on Jan 25, 2018 at 8:37am PST

West, 39, shared his own photo of the nuzzling young lovers, captioning it with just a solitary heart and the word "forever."

The two actors rarely miss a chance to relive memories of the movie, which broke an entire generation's hearts with its sad tale of star-crossed love.

In February 2017, Moore and West even reunited in person to remind fans that true love never dies.

Moore, who played Jamie Sullivan, a minister's daughter who's dying of leukemia, and West, who played her popular and rebellious suitor Landon Carter, posed for a happy selfie with the film's director, Adam Shankman, during a night out on the town together.

Last June, West opened up to TODAY about what it was like acting opposite Moore, revealing that the two stars clicked right away.

Recalled the actor, "(Mandy) had a smile that can melt hearts, and that's pretty much all she did for eight weeks."