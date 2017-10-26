Mandy Moore says 'This Is Us' reflects her family: 'Nobody is hiding who they are'

Mandy Moore knows firsthand what it’s like to grow up in a nontraditional family. Moore's mom left her father for a woman when the actress was 23. She also has two gay brothers.
Moore's personal story is one reason she's thrilled that “This Is Us” fans of all kinds can see themselves in the close-knit Pearson clan.
"I think the audience can see themselves reflected in certain aspects of the show,” Moore tells People magazine in the new issue's cover story. "I love that our show celebrates the idea of a nontraditional family. I see my own family reflected in some ways."
Like the Pearsons, Moore's family is "extraordinarily close."
"Nobody is hiding who they are. There are no secrets in our lives. I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love," said the 33-year-old star, who's recently hinted she may soon start a family of her own.
'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore: Motherhood may come 'sooner rather than later'Play Video - 0:41
When it comes to intolerance, "I feel a certain amount of protectiveness. I definitely won’t stand for that," Moore said, adding that she believes cultural progress has been made, particularly around LGBTQ issues. "I'm encouraged and excited that eventually we’re going to get to a point where none of this matters. Sexual preference or orientation just won’t factor in anymore. I think we’re inching closer to that.”
For Moore, acting on "This Is Us" is fulfilling both creatively and socially.
"The dialogue that this has engendered is mind-boggling," Moore said. "Every day that I drive into work I think, ‘Thank you universe. I don’t know what I did.'”