Feb. 14, 2019, 12:13 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

In an interview with The New York Times, Mandy Moore opened up on her marriage to ex-husband Ryan Adams, sharing details of what she described as his “controlling behavior” that damaged her music career.

Moore was interviewed for a story published Wednesday in which several women claimed Adams pursued them sexually while offering to help their music careers.

The “This Is Us” star, who was married to Adams from 2009 to 2016, recalled several ways in which she said he exerted control over her career. As one example she said that after she split from her music manager he discouraged her from working with other producers or managers.

She also said he was psychologically abusive toward her.

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” she said.

Moore and Adams split in 2015 and divorced in 2016. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Moore said that Adams’ “controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

Moore, now 34 and married to musician Taylor Goldsmith, has not released a studio album since 2009, just months after she and Adams tied the knot.

Moore shared with The New York Times how she and others who were subjected to what she called Adams’ “destructive” behavior have leaned on each other for support.

“What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive,” the actress said. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”

She said she wants to make music, adding, “I’m not going to let Ryan stop me.”

Through his lawyer, Adams told The New York Times that Moore’s comments on their marriage are “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.” He also said he was supportive of her “well-deserved professional success.”

Adams also addressed The New York Times story on his Twitter page, saying he is “not a perfect man” and has “made many mistakes.”

“To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly,” he wrote. “But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false.”

In regards to one of the allegations in the story, he wrote, “I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.

“As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly,” he added. “I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

Moore has spoken honestly about her divorce in other interviews during the past year. Last fall, she told Glamour her marriage to Adams was “not the smartest decision.”

“I didn't choose the right person,” she added.

Moore said she doesn't feel guilty about the divorce.

“When people said, 'I'm sorry,' I was like, 'No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.' I didn't. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”