Feb. 14, 2019, 7:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Mandy Moore's former co-star Shane West is applauding her for going public about her ex-husband Ryan Adams' allegedly abusive behavior.

The 40-year-old actor, who played Moore’s boyfriend in the 2002 film "A Walk to Remember," called the "This Is Us" star one of "strongest women" he knows after the New York Times printed an explosive article featuring Moore and six other women sharing details of Adams' alleged sexual misconduct and psychological abuse.

Shane West and Mandy Moore played teenage lovers in the 2002 film "A Walk to Remember." Alamy Stock Photo

“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it,” Moore, 34, wrote on Instagram after the article was published Wednesday. “My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.”

The actress's celebrity pals, including West, responded with words of support.

mandymooremm/Instagram

"Warmest hug EVER to the strongest woman I know," West wrote in the comments of Moore's post.

mandymooremm/Instagram

Former "One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush also commented, writing, "I see you. I hear you. I know it hurts and I thank you for doing it anyway. We’ve all got your back, sister."

On Twitter, actress Minka Kelly wrote, " “I am so proud of the graceful, class act that you are, @TheMandyMoore. You are stronger and braver than most. What a joy it has been to watch you soar these past three years. You’ve only just begun.”

In the New York Times article, several women, including one who was a minor at the time, claimed Adams pursued them sexually while offering to help their music careers. Many of them also described a pattern of emotional and psychological manipulation.

Moore, who was married to the rocker from 2009 to 2016, said Adams' "controlling" and "destructive" behavior helped to derail her career.

Mandy Moore was married to musician Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. In an explosive New York Times article this week, the actress alleged that Adams' "controlling" and "destructive" behavior helped to derail her singing career.

As one example, Moore, who scored a 1999 pop hit with "Candy," said that after she split from her music manager, Adams discouraged her from working with other producers or managers.

She also alleged that Adams was psychologically abusive toward her. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” she shared.

Adams’ behavior, she said, "did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

The actress, now married to musician Taylor Goldsmith, has not released a studio album since 2009 — just months after she and Adams tied the knot.

Now she plans to record new music, at last. "I'm not going to let Ryan stop me," she told the Times.

Through his lawyer, Adams told The New York Times that Moore’s comments on their marriage are “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.” He also said he was supportive of her “well-deserved professional success.”