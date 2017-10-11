Mandy Moore reveals which 'This Is Us' co-star gets the 'award for best crier'

share tweet pin email

Viewers aren't the only ones reaching for the tissues now that "This Is Us" is back for its second season. Even the cast can't help but shed a few tears over the on-screen drama.

During a visit to "The Tonight Show" Tuesday, Mandy Moore revealed the members of the show's frequent crier program.

"I think Chrissy and I — Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, my daughter — I think (we) are the most emotional," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

But when it comes to the tears that fall while the cameras are rolling, another cast member gets a mention.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Actors Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, and Sterling K. Brown of "This is Us" attend the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York.

"I think Sterling (K. Brown) gets the award for best crier," she said of the star who plays her son. "I feel like he's literally at the point, as an actor, where he's like, 'What eye do you want me to have the dramatic single tear drop down my cheek from? Right one? OK. Action!'"

Moore respects his skill when it comes to waterworks. After all, it isn't easy.

"We were just shooting an episode where I have two very emotional scenes where I'm talking to a newborn in the hospital," she recalled. But that newborn was really an animatronic baby. "I go to put my hand on the robotic baby and it's like vibrating! ... You're just sort of like, 'Nope, this is a real child. This is a real child.' Like, 'I’m trying my very level best.'"

However, with a gripping show like "This Is us," sometimes the hardest part is not crying.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mandy Moore talks most emotional 'This Is Us' scenes Play Video - 1:56 Mandy Moore talks most emotional 'This Is Us' scenes Play Video - 1:56

When Milo Ventimiglia, a.k.a. the patriarch of the Pearson family, visited TODAY over the summer, he revealed that the tearjerker plots really get to him — even when they're not supposed to get to his character.

"Getting through those moments, I, personally, turn into a wet mess," he said. "But Jack, he's cool, he's even."