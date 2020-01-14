Mandy Moore reveals title of 1st album in 11 years, drops new music video

This news will be music to Mandy Moore’s fans’ ears.

The “This Is Us” actress has announced that she will release a new album, “Silver Landings,” on March 6. It’s her first album in 11 years.

“It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn’t be more thrilled with or ready to share,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Having music back in my life makes me feel like a more complete version of myself, in ways I wasn’t even expecting. The experience of writing, recording (and soon to be touring) it with some of the people I love the most in the world is an experience I will treasure forever. Silver Landings Out March 6.”

The announcement comes one day after Moore posted a video for her new track from the album, “Save a Little for Yourself.”

Moore, who has not put out an album since 2009’s “Amanda Leigh,” also plans to hit the road and tour in support of the release. She burst on the scene in the '90s as a singer, with tracks like "Candy" and "I Wanna Be With You" among her hits.

If you can’t catch her onstage, you can see her on “This Is Us,” which returns with its midseason premiere tonight on NBC.