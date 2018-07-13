Mandy Moore is returning to the recording studio — and shared a clip of new song

share tweet pin email

Mandy Moore may have missed out on an Emmy nomination this week, but the "This Is Us" star isn't letting that keep her down.

On Friday, the talented singer and actress, 34, took to Instagram to share a "a little demo" of a new song she's recording.

"Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom," she wrote in the caption of a video shot in a recording studio.

Moore went on to say she's working on the tune — a lovely down-tempo piano ballad — with producer Mike Viola, who's previously worked with her ex-husband, alt-rocker Ryan Adams.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Mandy Moore poses outside the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Making music is nothing new for the star. In 1999, she rose to teen-pop prominence with her catchy breakout hit, "Candy." Over the years, she's released several albums, but by the mid-2000s, her acting career had eclipsed her music career.

Still, Moore's never lost her passion for getting behind the mic. Last October, she told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist she hoped to collaborate on a music project with her fiancé, Dawes singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith.

“I live with a musician who’s an incredible songwriter. I wouldn’t be surprised if we make music together,” said Moore, whose last studio album was released nine years ago.

Moore imagined she and Goldsmith would write a song together, and then Goldsmith would play guitar on the recording of it.

"I'll have to hold him to that. I’m putting it out there publicly now," she said.

Here's hoping we hear more of Mandy's new music soon!