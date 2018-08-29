Mandy Moore posts heartfelt tribute to former boyfriend on anniversary of his death

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Time can ease the pain of a loss, but that doesn't mean it goes away.

And for Mandy Moore, losing Adam Goldstein (better known as DJ AM) nine years ago is still something that impacts her. The "This Is Us" star posted a picture of Goldstein on her Instagram late Tuesday night, writing "I miss you every day":

Moore and Goldstein dated for two months in 2007, but remained good friends afterward. When he was recovering from injuries sustained in a plane crash in 2008, she flew to his bedside to lend support. Goldstein had been a DJ since he was 13, and was the first such performer to earn a $1 million residency in Las Vegas.

He died in 2009 at age 36 from an accidental drug overdose in his New York City apartment in 2009, according to reports.

Mandy Moore and DJ AM at Pure nightclub in 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. WireImage

Moore frequently remembers her lost friend with an online tribute. In 2015, she called him a "one of a kind" and added "I'm still at a loss," while posting this Instagram:

And in 2014 she noted she missed his "sweet smiling face every day."

We hope remembering his life brings you peace, Mandy.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.