Mandy Moore planning small, no-fuss wedding: 'No bridal magazines for me'

It's a busy, happy week for "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore.
Moore not only saw her hit NBC drama's season premiere cause big-time buzz, now the 33-year-old actress and singer, who recently got engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, is opening up about her wedding plans — or lack of them.
"This is my second go-round," Moore, who was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, told Us Weekly at the "This Is Us" season premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday.
The actress said she intended to tie the knot with her musician fiancé in an intimate ceremony.
"I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it's not for me," she said "I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quiet, no bridal magazines for me."
Moore began dating Goldsmith, who sings and plays guitar for the L.A. folk rock band Dawes, more than two years ago.
Mandy Moore is engaged to musician Taylor GoldsmithPlay Video - 0:10
The pair's engagement was confirmed this month by the actress's This Is Us" co-star Chris Sullivan (Toby) who told Access Hollywood, "It all came out in the group text thread" cast members use to communicate.
Moore proudly showed off her pretty engagement ring at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party in West Hollywood this month — and though she hinted to People in July that she and Goldsmith may marry and start a family "sooner rather than later," so far she's kept mum about a wedding date.
We're so excited for you, Mandy and Taylor!