Mandy Moore planning small, no-fuss wedding: 'No bridal magazines for me'

share tweet pin email

It's a busy, happy week for "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore.

Moore not only saw her hit NBC drama's season premiere cause big-time buzz, now the 33-year-old actress and singer, who recently got engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, is opening up about her wedding plans — or lack of them.

Jordan Strauss / AP Don't expect a lavish wedding from Mandy Moore. The "This Is Us" star intends to tie the knot with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony.

"This is my second go-round," Moore, who was previously married to musician Ryan Adams, told Us Weekly at the "This Is Us" season premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The actress said she intended to tie the knot with her musician fiancé in an intimate ceremony.

"I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it's not for me," she said "I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quiet, no bridal magazines for me."

Moore began dating Goldsmith, who sings and plays guitar for the L.A. folk rock band Dawes, more than two years ago.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mandy Moore is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith Play Video - 0:10 Mandy Moore is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith Play Video - 0:10

The pair's engagement was confirmed this month by the actress's This Is Us" co-star Chris Sullivan (Toby) who told Access Hollywood, "It all came out in the group text thread" cast members use to communicate.

Moore proudly showed off her pretty engagement ring at the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party in West Hollywood this month — and though she hinted to People in July that she and Goldsmith may marry and start a family "sooner rather than later," so far she's kept mum about a wedding date.

We're so excited for you, Mandy and Taylor!