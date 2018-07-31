Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Mandy Moore still has plenty of team spirit!

The 34-year-old "This Is Us" star opened up about her childhood cheerleading days — and even demonstrated a favorite routine — when she swung by "The Late Late Show" on Monday.

"I loved cheerleading. I was not the most physically adept cheerleader, but I was very vocal. I was passionate and I was loud," Moore told host James Corden after he shared an adorable photo of Moore in her cheerleading uniform.

When Corden asked if she remembered any cheers, Moore gamely jumped up and showed off her moves, clapping and spinning as she pepped up the audience and fellow guest Jenna Dewan with her winning chant.

When she returned to her seat, Moore high-fived Dewan — who's also a former cheerleader — but quickly revealed she'd experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction.

"I'm mortified! I just popped my shirt open," she shared, laughing.

During their appearance, Moore and Dewan explained they have more in common than their cheerleading pasts: The pair met on the set of the music video for Moore's single "So Real" nearly two decades ago, and have been pals ever since.

"It was a song called 'So Real' that was like a single in Australia or something. ... Jenna, obviously, is like the most amazing dancer and she was a dancer in the video," Moore shared.

Dewan, 37, revealed that appearing in Moore's video was an early career highlight.

"Funny enough, this was like the biggest deal in the world to me. I called my family. I was like, 'I'm doing a Mandy Moore video!' It was this huge production," she said.

"I was just overly excited," Dewan added. "I danced way too hard the entire time."

