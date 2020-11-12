Mandy Moore just released 2 holiday songs – listen to them here

Mandy Moore is already in the holiday spirit.

The “This Is Us” star dropped a pair of Christmas songs early Thursday, including the original track “How Could This Be Christmas?” and her take on the classic “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.”

Moore posted lyric videos for each song, and the video for “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” features the camera following framed pictures of Moore on a table adorned with holiday decorations.

In “How Could This Be Christmas?” the words to the tune line the screen as pages in a photo album with images of Moore turn.

“How Could This Be Christmas?” is a “beautiful, wistful ballad about loss and the added struggle of dealing with it during the holidays,” according to a statement shared with TODAY.

Moore, who is pregnant with her first child, co-wrote the song with husband Taylor Goldsmith and producer Mike Viola. She said she wanted to write a song that captured the challenges presented in 2020.

“The holidays are certainly going to feel verifiably different this year and in this vein, I challenged myself (and Mike and Taylor) to write a song that hinted at the acknowledgment of something missing without being too specific,” Moore said in a statement.

“Because if we’ve learned anything in this season of change, it’s the recognition that those we love and cherish are what’s most important and worth celebrating. And that felt like a message to get behind during this special time of year.”

The 36-year-old has returned to her musical roots this year. In March, she released “Silver Landings,” her first album since 2009.

"Having music back in my life makes me feel like a more complete version of myself, in ways I wasn’t even expecting," she wrote on Instagram in January to announce the album.