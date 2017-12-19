Mandy Moore joins fiance and Toby from 'This Is Us' for dream performance

share tweet pin email

We've only seen Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan share the screen a handful of times on NBC's "This Is Us." We definitely haven't seen a musical number.

But here comes Instagram to fill the void. Monday night, Moore performed with Sullivan and her fiancé, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, at podcast Feliz Navipod's holiday variety show at NerdMelt Showroom in Los Angeles.

"Boy do I love these gentleman. Such a blast singing with them," Moore captioned a clip of the performance, adding the very supportive hashtag #tobycansaaaaang.

We would have to agree! (And we have to wonder why Toby isn't helping Kate brush up her performing chops on the show, though the fictional couple has been through a lot lately. Perhaps there's a future storyline there. ... "This Is Us" producers, we won't even try to take credit.)

"Thanks @feliznavipod for including in last night’s festivities," Moore captioned a second clip. "Happy for any excuse to sing with these 2. Happy Holidays! Xo."

And we're happy for any excuse to watch Moore and Sullivan in action until "This Is Us" returns!