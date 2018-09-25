Mandy Moore issues tissue warning ahead of 'This Is Us' season premiere

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"This Is Us" returns for a new season Tuesday night, and that means viewers can expect more flashback drama, more present-day angst and more flash-forward clues from their favorite prime-time family.

But that's not all they can expect.

As leading lady Mandy Moore assured us on TODAY Tuesday morning, viewers can also expect to buy more tissues to handle the tearjerker tale.

Of course, fans had plenty of reasons to cry last season. In fact, between Jack Pearson's anticipated-but-agonizing death, Kate's sweet wedding and a huge fight (and so much more), it took a lot of tissues to get through all of those tears.

So how many should you have on hand for season three?

"It depends on what's happening in your life," Moore said of the resonating plot points. "I would say this season starts out with like a pack of tissues."

But you might want to plan ahead, as she added that it "quickly moves on to sort of ... yeah, migrates right into the Costco (size)."

Before you buy in bulk, just grab a single hankie and watch the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come, including an adorable scene from Jack and Rebecca's first date.

And, spoiler alert, as it turns out, those two had chemistry from the very first moment — and so did the stars behind them.

An audition clip from Moore's first read for the part alongside her now-co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, showed that sparks flew for the pair from the start.

"Milo and I had to do this chemistry read together," Moore told TODAY's Carson Daly. "We had just met seconds earlier, and then he's nuzzling my neck — which is always comfortable — and we had to pretend like we were about to give birth together."

Rebecca and Jack (aka Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia) go on their first date on the season-three premiere of "This Is Us." Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The rest is Pearson history.

Tune in to NBC Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET to see some of that history and more on the season premiere of the time-hopping drama.