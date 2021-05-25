Mandy Moore says it's 'devastating' that 'This Is Us' is coming to an end

Count Mandy Moore among the many who are crushed “This Is Us” is getting ready to sign off.

NBC announced earlier this month the hit drama will end after its upcoming sixth season. Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, said it hasn’t quite hit her yet.

“I don’t think that I’m emotionally ready to accept that this is the end,” she told the 3rd hour of TODAY on Tuesday. “I know we have 18 more episodes. We haven’t started shooting our final season yet, but this is the best job I’ve ever had and the fact that I won’t be with this work family anymore, it’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking for us, too.”

Moore has portrayed Rebecca, the Pearson family matriarch, since the premiere of "This Is Us." NBC

Moore, who showed off her new blond hair, says she wanted to believe the series could continue, but it wasn’t in the cards because of the way the show has been constructed.

“I was holding out hope that somehow something would change, but Dan Fogelman, our creator, has been very steadfast from the beginning that this show is six seasons,” she said. “We have a story that we’re sort of working towards, so it’s challenging to sort of stretch that in any way.”

Before we get to the final season, fans have to finish the current fifth season, which wraps up Tuesday night. Moore says viewers should be prepared for a surprise.

“Pay close attention and I think there’s going to be something people will be talking about at the end of the episode for the summer until we get back for season 6. Something happens,” she said.

Moore, who has taken a cue from her character’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis by serving as ambassador for the Be Brain Powerful campaign run by the organization Us Against Alzheimer’s, is also keeping busy these days as mother to son August, who was born in February.

Moore has joined the ranks of working mothers, returning to the “This Is Us” set one month after welcoming August. She also posted a video of herself breastfeeding while still in makeup as the older version of Rebecca.

For her, it’s the role of a lifetime.

“He’s the best,” she said. “It’s like everything is in Technicolor. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever been lucky enough to get to do. He is such a sweet, loving little guy. We’re having the best time ever.”