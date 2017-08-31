share tweet pin email

It's the big three's birthday and to celebrate, Mandy Moore has organized a little birthday fun for her TV kids.

On Thursday, the "This Is Us" star hosted a zany birthday challenge for Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates and Lonnie Chavis, the child actors who play the Pearson triplets as youngsters.

Their task? Re-create the "banana nut muffin/Twinkie/cupcake situation" Moore's character, Rebecca Pearson, gives to husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) on his birthday in the show's pilot episode.

Moore shared an adorable video of the challenge and it's plain to see her sweet bond with the kids — as evidenced by the fuss she makes on their real-life birthdays, too. She praises each child's sugary concoction and shares giggles galore.

Earlier this year, Moore revealed to late-night host Conan O'Brien that she was "totally ready to have kids now," thanks to working so closely with the young trio.

"It's sort of activated that maternal side of me," she gushed.

Last month, Moore celebrated two years together with her boyfriend, musician Taylor Goldsmith, and hinted to People magazine that the couple would soon tie the knot and start a family of their own.

"I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!" said Moore. "I think that’s going to be the next chapter."

We just know Mandy will make a fantastic mom.