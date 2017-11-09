Mandy Moore honors World Adoption Day with sweet post about 'This Is Us' son

share tweet pin email

Mandy Moore is honoring World Adoption Day with a very sweet tribute to her adopted TV child.

The "This Is Us" star plays Rebecca Pearson, a mother of three who dotes on her adopted son Randall, on the hit NBC drama.

Without Randall, there wouldnât be a Big Three. Without Randall, the Pearson family would not have been complete. ï¸ #ThisIsUs #WorldAdoptionDay pic.twitter.com/qimjN9xkMw — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 9, 2017

"Without Randall, there wouldn’t be a Big Three. Without Randall, the Pearson family would not have been complete. #ThisIsUs #WorldAdoption Day," Moore, 33, tweeted Thursday alongside a cheerful GIF with her TV hubby, Milo Ventimiglia, and the three young actors who play the Pearson kids as toddlers.

Please meet the newest (officially) member of our family, Randall Kenneth Pearson. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/23ycehhdd4 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 8, 2017

On this week's episode of she show, fans got to witness the special day Jack and Rebecca made Randall's adoption official, which Moore memorialized in a tweet.

Of course, Randall Pearson grows up to be a successful family man — who's also interested in adopting — played by two-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown.

Like his character, Brown has two kids of his own at home — but they're not exactly awed by dad's TV stardom.

During a visit to TODAY in September, the 41-year-old actor opened up about fatherhood, explaining that his sons — Andrew, 6, and Amare, 2 — would be happy to trade dad's fame and accolades for more time with him.

"Anything that takes me away from my kids, they're like 'later!' for it," Brown said. "My son will say sometimes, 'I wish you weren't so famous, daddy.' I say, 'Why?' 'Because I just want you to be at home more."

And that's just fine with Brown, whose sons' love means the world to him.

Said the actor, "The love of a child, nothing can surpass that."