Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff's babies have an adorable play date together

Name a more iconic play date! Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff met up this weekend for an adorable playdate between their two children, two-month-old August Harrison Goldsmith, and one-month-old Mae James Bair.

The “This Is Us” star shared a photo on her Instagram story of their hangout session, snapping a picture of the two children laying down next to each other. While August seemed chill in the moment looking off into the distance, Mae had a different reaction and appeared to be crying while the photo was taken.

“When August met Mae: a love story for the ages,” Moore hilariously captured the shot.

The “Younger” star shared Moore’s photo to her story, adding, “On the look out for a fall and winter friend…”

Moore welcomed her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, while Duff welcomed her second child with her husband Matthew Koma in March. The couple welcomed Banks, 2, in October 2018 and Duff shares her son Luca, 9, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The two moms have been candid about life before and after pregnancy, opening up about the highs and lows that come along with becoming a mother.

Moore, who just celebrated her 37th birthday, got real about the challenges of breastfeeding last month now that she’s back on set for “This Is Us.” The actor took to her Instagram story to share how she was dealing with a blocked duct in her breast.

"Home from work at 2am and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct," she wrote. “Thanks for all the sweet messages, fellow nursing friends. Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot epsom Salt baths, etc. I have a suspicion it's from being back at work and pumping more often than having him on the boob during the day. All good!"

The first-time mother opened up about her “harrowing” labor experience back in March during a sit-down with prenatal chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin for his "Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

Her original plan was to have an unmedicated home birth, but several hours later when labor started to ramp up, she realized it was time to go to the hospital.

"I felt super prepared," she said. "And all of that just went out the window. For me, it was just all about instinct."

She described the experience as being on an “acid trip” and that giving birth was a very “insular experience.”

Duff has never shied away from sharing the truths of motherhood, including some of the pains that can come along with being pregnant. While she was pregnant with her youngest daughter, the 33-year-old revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she was suffering from a painful side effect commonly called “lightning crotch.”

“I didn’t have it with the other kids,” she explained. “So I texted my midwife the other day, and was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina?!’ ... It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning.”

When it came to giving birth to her third child, Duff revealed last month that her son Luca was on hand for her at-home water birth. It was important for the actor that her son be there so he would be able to see what women go through when giving birth.

"It was kind of important for me because I'm really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like," she said. "He knows all about periods and it's important for me to normalize that conversation with him for all the women that are going to be in his life."