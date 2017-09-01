Mandy Moore has stitches and black eye after shower slip: 'Handle- 1. Mandy- 0.'

"This Is Us" fans will have plenty of reasons to cry when the tearjerker returns for its second season in the fall, but leading lady Mandy Moore found a good reason of her own Thursday night.
An unfortunate slip landed the star right into the shower door — face first.
Just hours after the incident, Moore took to Instagram to sum it up and seek help.
"Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0," she wrote. "Real talk: how does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??)."
Her urgency probably has to do with the fact that she's still busy filming Season 2.
Mandy Moore talks most emotional 'This Is Us' scenesPlay Video - 1:56
Mandy Moore talks most emotional 'This Is Us' scenesPlay Video - 1:56
Besides, it's not just a nasty black eye that the actress has to contend with. The shower handle run-in left a gash above the bruise that required a nighttime visit from a surgeon.
"Never had stitches or a black eye before," she added. "What a day!"
And what a source for advice! Her fans and followers were quick to offer suggestions, from tea tree oil to mentholated ointment to papaya and pineapple.
More Television videos
Entertainment preview: A look at fall’s most anticipated films and shows
‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Trump winning the election ‘rocked our world’
Mandy Moore gets a black eye: See how Milo Ventimiglia responds!
Mahershala Ali to star in HBO’s ‘True Detective’
But if all that fails, she can always go for the foolproof idea that popped up again and again in the comments: a good concealer!