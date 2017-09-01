Mandy Moore has stitches and black eye after shower slip: 'Handle- 1. Mandy- 0.'

share tweet pin email

"This Is Us" fans will have plenty of reasons to cry when the tearjerker returns for its second season in the fall, but leading lady Mandy Moore found a good reason of her own Thursday night.

An unfortunate slip landed the star right into the shower door — face first.

Just hours after the incident, Moore took to Instagram to sum it up and seek help.

"Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0," she wrote. "Real talk: how does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??)."

Her urgency probably has to do with the fact that she's still busy filming Season 2.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mandy Moore talks most emotional 'This Is Us' scenes Play Video - 1:56 Mandy Moore talks most emotional 'This Is Us' scenes Play Video - 1:56

Besides, it's not just a nasty black eye that the actress has to contend with. The shower handle run-in left a gash above the bruise that required a nighttime visit from a surgeon.

"Never had stitches or a black eye before," she added. "What a day!"

And what a source for advice! Her fans and followers were quick to offer suggestions, from tea tree oil to mentholated ointment to papaya and pineapple.

But if all that fails, she can always go for the foolproof idea that popped up again and again in the comments: a good concealer!