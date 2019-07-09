The Pearson family is back.

Well, not back on our screens, but the crew from “This Is Us” has reunited to begin shooting the upcoming fourth season of the hit NBC drama.

Mandy Moore whet fans’ appetites on Tuesday with a post of her and co-star Milo Ventimiglia teasing the show’s return on Instagram.

“Mom and Dad are back shooting the very first scene of season 4. Can’t wait for you to see!” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which features her and Ventimiglia on the set, wearing dated clothes that they presumably need for one of their scenes together that almost always take place in the past.

Fans will surely be excited to see Moore and Ventimiglia back at work. The NBC drama quickly became one of the network’s signature shows and will stick around for some time, since it was renewed for three more seasons back in May.

Last season ended with the resolution to a question that had beguiled fans when we learned in a flash-forward that Randall and Beth had indeed survived the marital problems that plagued them for the better part of last season. However, new questions emerged when we saw an elderly Rebecca on what appeared to be her death bed while her family came to visit. There was also the matter of whether Toby and Kate were still together.

“This Is Us” will attempt to shed some light on all of that and more — and no doubt give us some reason to cry along the way — when the fourth season of “This Is Us” kicks off on Sept. 24.