Mandy Moore now has a permanent souvenir from climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.

The "This Is Us" star showed off a tattoo on her right foot of the outline of Mt. Kilimanjaro on Friday in memory of her epic journey to the top of the 19,341-foot mountain in Tanzania last month.

Moore, 34, used her time off from "This Is Us" to tackle her bucket-list item of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, which she accomplished alongside her fiancé, musician Taylor Goldsmith, and a group of friends.

"The mountain. Forever commemorated,'' she wrote alongside the photo of the tattoo. "Thank you @winter_stone for the reminder of what we accomplished."

Only about 75 percent of climbers successfully make it to the top and back each year, with many becoming ill because of extreme altitude sickness, according to the experts at Climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Moore shared a glimpse of her journey to the top on Instagram with some photos along the way.

"Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for,'' she wrote.

Moore's group made the final eight-hour ascent to the summit in total darkness before experiencing a moment she (or her right foot) won't soon forget.

"Ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible,'' she wrote. "There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for."

Mission accomplished!

