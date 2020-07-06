Mandy Moore responded to her ex-husband Ryan Adams' recent public apology for his past behavior, which included allegations of sexual misconduct, saying it was "curious" the musician never reached out privately.

“It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I feel like I’ve said all I want to say about him in that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology, but not do it privately,” Moore told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Monday.

“I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Adams, 45, penned the public apology for Britain's Daily Mail, which published it Friday.

In it, he wrote, "I know full well that any apology from me probably won't be accepted by those I've hurt. I get that and I also understand that there's no going back."

The singer also said there were "no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career."

“All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple.”

Last year, several women told The New York Times Adams offered to help them with their music careers before pursuing them sexually and, in some cases, harassing them. One said she was a teenager when Adams exchanged sexually explicit texts with her.

Moore, who spoke to the Times during its investigation, and Adams married in 2009 and split up six years later. The “This Is Us” actress has been open about their turbulent relationship.

“What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive,” she told the Times. “You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this.”

Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams attend the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala Honoring Paul McCartney at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 10, 2012 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Moore, who married musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, admitted her life spiraled out of control while she was married to the "To Be Young" singer.

"I felt like I was drowning," she told podcast host Marc Maron last year. "It was so untenable and unsustainable and I was so lonely. I was so sad. I knew that this wasn’t the rest of my life. I knew that this wasn’t the person I was supposed to be with.”