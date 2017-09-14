Mandy Moore will be saying "I do" to boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith!
The "This Is Us" actress and her musician beau of two years are engaged.
It's the latest bit of good news for the 33-year-old actress, who's gushed about how happy she's been since falling for Goldsmith, who sings and plays guitar for the L.A. folk-rock band Dawes.
"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," she captioned a joyful photo she shared to Instagram on July 12 to mark the couple's anniversary.
Her co-star Chris Sullivan confirmed it to Access Hollywood at the "This Is Us" soundtrack release party, and revealed he's also seen her new ring.
"It all came out in the group text thread," he said. (We so want in on the text thread with the "This Is Us" cast!)
In August 2016, Moore, who divorced musician Ryan Adams after six years of marriage, raved about her beau to In Touch Weekly. "I am very happy! (Taylor) is a gem of a person," Moore told the magazine. "I really lucked out."
This past July, she revealed to People that she intended to walk down the aisle and start a family of her own with Goldsmith "sooner rather than later."
"I would definitely get married again," said the star. "My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened."
Looks like she meant every word of it.
Congratulations, Mandy and Taylor!