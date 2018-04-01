Pop Culture

Mandy Moore fulfills lifelong dream of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Kick back and relax on vacation? Not Mandy Moore! The "This Is Us" star, 33, recently announced that she would be using her break from filming to tackle a lifelong dream of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.

On Saturday, Moore revealed that she could officially check the 19,341-foot Tanzanian mountain off her bucket list. The actress shared a glimpse of her journey to the summit in a series of Instagram photos.

On the night of our ascent to the summit, we woke up at 11pm (after a few hours of napping) to enjoy a couple of nervous minutes together with a cup of coffee before it was time to gear up in my our warmest layers and start the nearly 8 hour trek to highest point in Africa- 19,341 ft. In total darkness, we took it pole pole (slow slow) and trudged through rain, sleet and snow, where seemingly everything on our person managed to freeze (water bottles, backpacks, our eyelashes, hair, fingers, toes, etc...) Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for. All of that aside, ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible. Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for. #whyihike #liveyouradventure #sponsored

In the caption, Moore ruminated on the last leg of her climb, an 8-hour trek that began in the middle of the night.

"In total darkness, we took it pole pole (slow slow) and trudged through rain, sleet and snow, where seemingly everything on our person managed to freeze (water bottles, backpacks, our eyelashes, hair, fingers, toes, etc...)," Moore wrote. "Oddly, I’ve never felt more determined to tackle such a physical challenge before and yet the combined elements of exhaustion and extremely cold weather made it much trickier than any of us were prepared for."

Moore called reaching the summit "more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible," adding, "Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did."

"There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for," she added.

