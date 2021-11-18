Mandy Moore shared a sweet message on Instagram praising her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, in honor of their third wedding anniversary.

The "This Is Us" star wrote, "3 years with my favorite (and nearly 9 months with my other favorite, thanks to you- ha)."

Moore posted the kind words along with a series of photos, including one of the couple holding their 9-month old son, Gus, and another of them performing onstage together.

"I'll never get over whatever magic brought us into one another's lives," she said. "You met me at such a broken time and never skipped a beat…."

She continued to praise her husband, writing, "You were always unabashedly, unapologetically steadfast, honest, generous, handsome, FUNNY, otherworldly talented and so ready for this big, big love."

The actor said that meeting and marrying Goldsmith "unlocked everything."

At the end of the post, she wrote, "3 down and hopefully a million more to go (or at least a few more decades, right?). Happy Anniversary!!," along with a bride, groom and heart emoji.

Goldsmith, who sings and plays guitar in the California folk rock band Dawes, also echoed the loving sentiment on his Instagram page.

He shared a photo of his wife holding their newborn and said, “Three years ago today I married my favorite person.”

"And then she made my other favorite person. Very trippy," he joked.

The musician then addressed his wife directly and said, "Mandy, I know 3 years isn't many but I constantly think about how perfect the time with you has been."

He complimented her for "how you see the world, how much fun you make it and how you treat the people in your life makes it so easy it is to love you much more than an IG post can get across."

"Thanks for being the world's greatest mom, thanks for putting up with me, and thanks for letting me say all this publicly — it feels good to give people more of a glimpse of how mind-bendingly incredible you are," he wrote.

A few months ago, Moore gushed over her husband in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

"I don’t think I will ever find the proper words to articulate how deep the well of my love is for you but I will keep searching. I am constantly in awe of all that you are and never more so then this past year that has seen you become the most remarkable Dad I ever could have imagined," she wrote at the time.

The couple welcomed Gus, their first child, in February and revealed that they sing him a lullaby that they wrote together when she was pregnant.

In the lyrics, they tell Gus, "And if you're dreaming, oh dream it, dream of Mommy and Daddy/ 'cause it's way more than likely we'll be dreaming of you."