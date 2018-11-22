Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The "roller coaster of emotions" that Mandy Moore has experienced in the past week now includes catching a thief on camera stealing packages from in front of her home.

The "This Is Us" star posted an Instagram video showing surveillance camera shots of a man nabbing three parcels from her driveway, which happened while she was in the house.

"People that steal are the worst,'' she wrote. "Bad karma, folks."

Moore's predicament also served as a reminder that the holidays are a peak time of year when "porch pirates" can often be found stealing packages right in front of people's homes.

She also wasn't too happy with the delivery person.

"Not to be petty but @fedex — you didn't even try to ring the doorbell,'' she wrote. "I was home. You just left it for someone to take 10 mins later. It's the holidays! You know this is happening everywhere — be better!"

FedEx has not publicly responded to her comments.

The package fiasco was the latest dip in what she called a "roller coaster of emotions" in the past week.

Moore, 34, tied the knot with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home over the weekend, a night after her beloved rescue cat, Madeline, died in her arms.

Here's hoping Moore and Goldsmith have a nice, relaxing couple of days with no more drama this week.