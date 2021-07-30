"The Princess Diaries" turned 20 on Thursday —and naturally, the cast is celebrating on social media.

Mandy Moore shared a sweet carousel of throwback photos Thursday.

"Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday!😳," the "This Is Us" star wrote on Instagram. "Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries 👑 and a real bop 🎤…#StupidCupid! 🎉"

"This Is Us" co-star Eris Baker, who plays Tess Pearson on the show, commented, "THE POST I NEEDED TODAY. THIS IS AMAZING."

Several fans admitted it took them 20 years to realize Moore was in the film.

"Kill me. I just realized that was you," someone wrote. "Fav movie of all time."

Many unforgettable movie moments, like "Stupid Cupid" and mattress surfing, were also referenced in the comments.

Moore played Lana, archnemesis to the main character — and lived up to the classic mean girl trope.

Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child, Gus, in February.

Anne Hathaway, who played high school nobody turned princess of Genovia Mia Thermopolis, also shared her excitement on Instagram with a special series of old photos.

"Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleepovers 👑," the "Les Misérables" actor captioned the post.

The gallery featured photos of co-stars

The beloved teen film is no longer a teen, and several celebrities are feeling nostalgic.

Rachel Zegler from "West Side Story" described the movie as "the most formative experience of my childhood."

Kerry Washington chimed in with a bunch of heart and crown emojis, while Drew Barrymore wrote, "Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes 🤪😍🙌"

"Forever our Princess of Genovia 🥺🤩💛," the official Disney+ account commented. "Also 20 years old?! Shut up!!"

Since its big-screen release in 2001, "The Princess Diaries" has remained a classic royal coming-of-age film. When Gary Marshall, who directed the film and its 2004 sequel, died in 2016, Hathaway, like the eloquent princess she was meant to be, wrote a touching tribute on Facebook.

Hathaway also posted a photo on Instagram. "Heaven just got funnier," she wrote. "I love you Garry. Thank you for everything."