Mandy Moore says she is ‘so happy’ for ex Andy Roddick on anniversary of his U.S. Open win

Mandy Moore is "so happy" for her ex-boyfriend Andy Roddick.

On Aug. 28, Moore took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Roddick from his recent interview with GQ.

Above the snap, she wrote, “Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since."

"I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!" Moore added.

Roddick’s wife, Brooklyn Decker, also loved the article. She shared the same photo of Roddick on Instagram and praised the story's writer, Sean Manning, in the caption.

After seeing her post, Moore commented, "I loved this article. Congrats on the 20th Anniversary of the Open!"

Decker sweetly responded, "@Mandymooremm You’re a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there) during that time ❤️."

Moore and Roddick dated from 2003 to 2004. In 2003, Roddick won the U.S. Open. Of their breakup, Moore told Howard Stern, “He broke my heart. I was a kid, he was a kid. I started dating him when I was 18.”

After he and Moore split, the former tennis star started dating Decker in 2007, which led to them getting engaged the following year and then married in 2009.

Roddick and Decker share their two kids, Hank and Stevie, together.

Moore married musician Ryan Adams in 2009, and they divorced in 2016.

In 2018, she married her now-husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who is the lead singer of the rock band Dawes. Together, they share their two sons, August and Oscar.

In a 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Decker revealed that she sent Moore a present before the "This Is Us" star gave birth to August.

“I sent her a little present before (her son’s birth),” the model said. “I have never met her in person. … She is, as we all know, the kindest, most generous gem of a human. I have yet to give her a squeeze.”