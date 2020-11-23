Fans spot guy in jeans and a T-shirt in episode of 'The Mandalorian'

The "Star Wars" universe has unveiled its newest star: Jeans Guy.

It looks like "The Mandalorian" will have to update the credits from its latest episode to reflect the artistic contributions of the true thespian seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt in the background of an action scene.

The mandalorian chapter 12 pic.twitter.com/tY8ijgo4BU — Kingslayer (@2TheFutureBR) November 20, 2020

Viewers of the hit Disney+ show noticed that while the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) are blasting away inside an Imperial base, somebody enjoying casual Friday at work is chilling in the background taking it all in.

The gaffe occurs in "Chapter 12: The Siege," which is the fourth episode of season two. Once the internet went to work on it, the unnamed jeans guy already had a mock-up of his own action figure like all the other popular characters from the "Star Wars" universe.

BREAKING: Action figure availability for "Jeans Guy" was weeks BEFORE his featured episode of The Mandalorian.

Critics are now questioning his future appearances in upcoming episodes and demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/xPcAyU4ow9 — Project Verisim (@Project_Verisim) November 22, 2020

As Entertainment Weekly noted, it would've been hard for the director of the episode to have seen the screw-up because the director was Weathers, who had his back turned and was busy firing lasers during the scene.

The moment brought to mind the infamous "Game of Thrones" mistake in the final season when a coffee cup was seen sitting on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, for a brief moment.

Admiral Blue Jeans will want to savor his moment of on-screen fame in "The Mandalorian" considering he will most likely be digitally edited out of the episode, which is what HBO did to Daenerys' coffee cup.

The Netflix hit "The Crown" has also had an "is that supposed to be there?" moment in its new season when viewers spotted a mouse in the House of Windsor and wondered whether it was intentional.

We look forward to the star-studded spinoff of Jeans Guy and his pet mouse going on adventures as they search for the perfect cup of coffee.