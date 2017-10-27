Man carries on Halloween custom of 1-legged costumes — and we're bouncing with joy

We’ve all heard of motivational speakers. Now, thanks to Josh Sundquist, we have motivational Halloween costumes.
The Paralympic athlete-turned-author and motivational speaker just revealed his newest costume: Tigger, Winnie-the-Pooh's lovable, bouncy pal.
Sundquist, 33, lost his leg to cancer at age 9. Today, his amputation not only fires up some creative costumes that regularly go viral, but it also inspires an entire community.
“There’s no way I would have known these costumes would become so important in my life,” Sundquist told TODAY. “I started wearing these costumes to make my sons laugh at Halloween parties. I hear from amputees and other people who tell me that seeing my costumes has made them laugh and helped them think a little differently about the way they look. To have that platform is pretty awesome.”
One-legged man gets creative with Halloween costumesPlay Video - 1:15
One-legged man gets creative with Halloween costumesPlay Video - 1:15
More video
Creative pumpkin ideas to decorate your front porch for Halloween
Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton dish on Season 3 of ‘Blindspot’
Throw the ultimate Halloween bash: Serve mystery punch, vampire donuts, eyeball pizza!
Football player Devon Still completes the final pass to tackle cancer
Sundquist, who lives in Santa Monica, California, said he loved watching Tigger growing up, and when someone on Reddit suggested the idea, he said it was a no-brainer.
“Being an amputee is a serious situation,” Sundquist said. “When I lost my leg obviously I was really sad about it for many years. To be able to find humor in it 20 years later, it’s a place where people wouldn't expect you to find humor. If I’m going to have one leg for the rest of my life, I might as well find a humorous aspect of it.”
Sundquist doesn’t yet know what he’ll be next year — after all, it's still pretty early — but he’s dressing up as much as he can in the meantime.
“If you went back in time with these pictures, I would not have believed this was me,” said Sundquist. “I always wore a prosthetic leg. I was nervous if people found out I was an amputee. Today, I call attention to it. That is a journey and transformation I'm very grateful for.”