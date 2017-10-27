Man carries on Halloween custom of 1-legged costumes — and we're bouncing with joy

share tweet pin email

We’ve all heard of motivational speakers. Now, thanks to Josh Sundquist, we have motivational Halloween costumes.

The Paralympic athlete-turned-author and motivational speaker just revealed his newest costume: Tigger, Winnie-the-Pooh's lovable, bouncy pal.

Sundquist, 33, lost his leg to cancer at age 9. Today, his amputation not only fires up some creative costumes that regularly go viral, but it also inspires an entire community.

“There’s no way I would have known these costumes would become so important in my life,” Sundquist told TODAY. “I started wearing these costumes to make my sons laugh at Halloween parties. I hear from amputees and other people who tell me that seeing my costumes has made them laugh and helped them think a little differently about the way they look. To have that platform is pretty awesome.”

Sundquist, who lives in Santa Monica, California, said he loved watching Tigger growing up, and when someone on Reddit suggested the idea, he said it was a no-brainer.

So apparently Lumiere grew another leg. Maybe they could've kept him as a monopod and cast me in the role? (See: My Halloween costume, lower left) A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

“Being an amputee is a serious situation,” Sundquist said. “When I lost my leg obviously I was really sad about it for many years. To be able to find humor in it 20 years later, it’s a place where people wouldn't expect you to find humor. If I’m going to have one leg for the rest of my life, I might as well find a humorous aspect of it.”

Sundquist doesn’t yet know what he’ll be next year — after all, it's still pretty early — but he’s dressing up as much as he can in the meantime.

Finally, an excuse to dress up on a day that isn't Halloween. •🍦 July 27 is #MiracleTreatDay at @DairyQueen! Help kids at @cmnHospitals get better by buying a Blizzard #ad A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

“If you went back in time with these pictures, I would not have believed this was me,” said Sundquist. “I always wore a prosthetic leg. I was nervous if people found out I was an amputee. Today, I call attention to it. That is a journey and transformation I'm very grateful for.”