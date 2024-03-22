‘Mama. Kudos for saying that. For spilling’: Where did this viral sentence come from?

In the past few days, you might have noticed the same caption popping up on your Instagram and TikTok pages: "Mama. Kudos for saying that. For spilling."

The odd turn of phrase may be underscoring your friend's posts about cruise recaps or satirical insights. It's been used for become podcast episode titles. One X user called it a "permanent piece" of vocabulary.

Read on for where the line came from, and how people are using it in on the internet.

Where does the line come from?

Like many good things on the internet, "Mama. Kudos for saying that. For spilling" originated on "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

During the March 15 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” one of the show's contestants disclosed they are HIV positive.

Q (whose real name is Robert Severson) teared up while sharing their experience with stigma around the diagnosis.

“People have said some really awful, nasty things to me and almost dehumanized me,” Q said. “But I’m here, I’m on ‘Drag Race’ and living my dreams.”

Plane Jane (Andrew Dunayevskiy) replied to Q's confession saying, “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.”

Fans of the show described Plane Jane's response as not entirely congruent with Q's level of seriousness, even if it was sincerely intended.

"Plane’s response here is ABSOLUTELY sending me. So unserious," the culture writer Evan Ross Katz shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The post has since been viewed 3.6 million times.

What does it ... mean?

Most memes have taken the form of pairing the playful sentence with moments from pop culture — typically, between two characters having a conversation or making a confession of some sort.

Someone says something serious, like Q. The other person with responds with the enthusiastic but tonally off, “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.”

Take, for instance, the below meme, which uses the phase as a caption for an intense exchange between Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in the 2008 film “Doubt.”

Or this one, which places the line in the emotional conversation between father and son in “Call Me by Your Name.” Olivia Colman's lauded "Heartstopper" speech, in which she responds to her character's son's coming out, got the meme treatment.

So did Barbie’s meeting with her creator in “Barbie.”

People also use the audio after recapping moments in their own lives. They are the ones spilling.