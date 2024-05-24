Anya Taylor-Joy says her secret wedding was “really spur of the moment.”

The “Furiosa” star privately wed musician Malcolm McRae in New Orleans in 2022 — long before the pair threw a glamorous, star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, in fall 2023.

Taylor-Joy only revealed in April that she and McRae had already been married for two years, sharing the news in an April Fools’ Day Instagram post.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” she wrote in the caption. “The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest.”

During a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on May 24, Taylor-Joy opened up about why she and McRae decided to say “I do” in the Big Easy.

“It was really spur of the moment,” she said. “I’d always wanted to go, and then afterwards, we found all of these beautiful connections,” she said.

“I loved the Gothic mysticism of New Orleans,” she added. “I loved how beautiful it was, the food’s incredible, the music is great. So amazing.”

Taylor Joy, 28, and McRae, 30, who share the same birthday, went public with their romance in 2021 when they began posting affectionate photos of each other on Instagram, and they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party the following year.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae made their red carpet debut in style at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Read on to learn more about Taylor-Joy’s husband of two years, Malcolm McRae.

He’s a member of the rock band more*

Malcolm McRae is a singer-songwriter and one half of the rock band more*, which he started with Kane Ritchotte.

While McRae is often seen on the red carpet with Taylor-Joy, he appeared to attend an Armani Beauty launch solo in April 2023. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani beauty

The band released an EP called “1/2” in 2020, a follow-up EP called “2/2” in 2021, and another EP called “Another Change EP” the following year.

The two-man band opened for HAIM during their North American tour in 2022, which Taylor-Joy celebrated on Instagram at the time.

“if you’re looking for a good time in the coming weeks, my heart(s) @moretheband are opening for the coolest sisters @haimtheband on their North American tour from May 22nd — June 14th … the boys have been working on their dance moves especially for you,” she wrote in the caption.

The band’s most-streamed songs on Spotify include “I Believe in You,” “Really Want to See You Again” and “Elaborate Attractions.”

He wrote a song for Taylor-Joy 2 days after meeting her

McRae was apparently instantly besotted by Taylor-Joy, so much so that he wrote a song for her two days after they met.

“I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her. It’s called ‘Really Want to See You Again,’” McRae shared on Instagram in March 2022.

“I know that I’m high now/ But I’ve got to get this out/ I think we’re alike in ways/ That I can’t quite explain right,” he sings in the first verse. “But I might, could with some time/ If ever we were in the same place.”

He is a self-described ‘cat daddy’

Over the course of their relationship, Taylor-Joy has converted McRae into a die-hard cat dad, she joked to Hoda and Jenna on TODAY.

“That’s my husband and our child,” she said, when a video popped up of McRae holding their cat, Kitsune.

McRae had definitely not been a cat person before they met, Taylor-Joy said.

“No, I think his exact words were, ‘This will be your cat. You will take care of him. I want nothing to do with him,'" she said.

But now, she said, Kitsune has her husband “wrapped around his little paw.”

In 2022, McRae shared Instagram photos of himself holding Kitsune, including one of him cradling the cat with one hand and playing guitar with the other.

“Cat daddy,” he wrote in the caption.

He was a band member in 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

McRae and his more* bandmate, Kane Ritchotte, made a cameo in the Prime Video show “Daisy Jones & The Six,” playing a fictional band, The Winters.

They also coached the cast at times, McRae revealed in an Instagram post showing photos and videos of him with Riley Keough and other cast members.

“Was lucky enough to work with these guys for a few months as a coach and to contribute a bit to the music. They all worked tirelessly to actually play and sing everything. And they did it f------ well. Very cool,” he wrote in the caption. “Love to all of you, proud of y’all.”

McRae has also appeared in short films: 2008’s “Brotherly” and 2020’s “How’dy!”.

He often shares his love for Taylor-Joy on social media

McRae and Taylor-Joy may keep the details of their relationship largely under wraps, but they’re not shy about celebrating each other on social media.

On April 2, just after Taylor-Joy revealed they had gotten married in New Orleans in 2022, McRae celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

“I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful,” he wrote in the caption.

He also shared a lighthearted post about his admiration for Taylor-Joy after the 2023 Golden Globes.

Taylor-Joy and McRae shared a kiss at a screening of "The Northman" in April 2022. Mike Marsland / WireImage

“Had the best time. Also, had the feeling we were at a school assembly. Does that make Brad Pitt the quarterback? I look up to my date in so many ways,” he wrote in the caption.

In October 2021, the singer also shared a cute selfie of him and Taylor-Joy holding hands with the caption, “Oof supremely happy.”

Taylor-Joy has also opened up about her love for McRae.

“I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading,” she told British Vogue in April 2022. “We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

She also said that previously being in a long-distance relationship with McRae helped her appreciate every moment with her partner.

“Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy,” she said. “I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up the car and going to get breakfast.”