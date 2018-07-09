Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd reveal they married at city hall 1 year ago

share tweet pin email

One year ago "Dancing With the Stars" dancers Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd got married in a castle surrounded by 300 family and friends.

Turns out, they also had a small, intimate wedding at New York City Hall before the big day.

On their first wedding anniversary, Chmerkovskiy posted a video to Instagram revealing the previously well-kept secret.

In the video, the couple exchanges vows in a ceremony at city hall. While her future husband says his vows, Murgatroyd, who's holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers, can't stop beaming from ear to ear. After the vows, Chmerkovskiy yells out “Yay!” before the two kiss.

The ceremony was small, but there was a lot of love!

The happy husband wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe it’s been a year. I still can’t believe you chose me. I can’t believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love."

Murgatroyd also shared a photo from their intimate wedding, writing: "There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day."

The lovebirds would go on to tie the knot (again) in an extravagant wedding at a castle adorned with pink roses. Several DWTS co-stars attended and shared in the fun and dancing. There was even a rainbow to top it all off!

New Zealand-born Murgatroyd started dating her Ukrainian-born hubby in 2012 on the set of a Broadway production. He proposed while onstage in 2015 during a performance of "SWAY: A Dance Trilogy" in Miami. Their son, Shai Aleksander, was born on Jan. 4, 2017.

Happy anniversary, you two! Here's to many more.